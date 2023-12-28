Earthquake Today: 6.3 Magnitude Quake Hits Japan's Kuril Islands

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Japan's Kuril Islands on 27 December, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 2.45 pm IST at a depth of 10 km epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 44.36 and longitude 149.23, as per the NCS to X, the NCS wrote,“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 28-12-2023, 14:45:12 IST, Lat: 44.36 & Long: 149.23, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Kuril Islands, Japan for more information.”However, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), two earthquakes of magnitudes 6.5 and 5.0 struck near Japan's coast in quick succession, reported India Today.
USGS said that the first quake of magnitude 6.5 struck at 2:45 pm and had its epicentre off the southeast coast of the Kuril Islands, while the second of magnitude 5.0 on Richter scale jolted at 3:07 pm to the USGS, the two quakes hit at a depth of 23.8 km while the second one occurred at 40 km around the same region on 24 December, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Taiwan region, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said as quoted by Reuters quake's epicenter was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), it said.
MENAFN28122023007365015876ID1107666077
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.