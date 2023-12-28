Karnataka CM Asks Businesses To Install Nameplates With 60% Kannada Before Feb 28, Says 'No Need To Panic'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Amid the row over the forced installation of Kannada signboards at shops and offices, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday requested companies, organisations, and other shops to change their nameplates as per the state government rule before February 28, 2024 holding a high-level meeting on Thursday, CM Siddaramaiah asked officials of the Kannada and Culture department to bring an ordinance and implement 60% Kannada nameplates and 40% other language nameplates.\"I have asked officials of the Kannada and Culture department to bring an ordinance and implement 60% Kannada nameplates and 40% other language nameplates and the same will be notified and rules will be formed. I request companies, organisations, and other shops to change their nameplates before February 28, 2024. People need not to be panic,\" says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday Read: Hijab ban to be lifted in Karnataka, says CM Siddaramaiah: 'Wear whatever dress you want'After the meeting, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that there is already an act to protect the Kannada language and culture. He also mentioned the need for an amendment to specify details like the percentage of the language. \"The 60:40 (Kannada to a secondary language) ratio will be brought in by an ordinance,\" he added Wednesday, the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) voiced its concern over the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) directions for inscribing '60 per cent Kannada' letters on all signboards for commercial establishments reiterating that it will always follow the rules of the government, the FKCCI urged the government to not initiate any action under the 60/40 rule before the deadline of February 28, 2024.\"We request the Government of Karnataka and BBMP not to initiate any action for the above rule till the deadline of 28th February 2024 and also urges the government to ensure that no one takes the law into their own hands to harass the trade and commercial establishments,\" Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, president, FKCCI said in a statement protest in BengaluruOn Wednesday, pro-Kannada activists staged a protest in Bengaluru demanding that all businesses and enterprises in Karnataka put up boards in Kannada at their shops and commercial establishments. They demanded the implementation of the state's rule to set up 60 per cent of the language in signboards in Kannada public awareness protest, held under the leadership of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike State President TA Narayan Gowda, turned violent when some of the KRV activists vandalised shops with English sign boards members of KRV also broke flower pots outside the Mall of Asia in Bangalore and sprayed black ink on them.\"People from various states are settled in Bengaluru and run businesses. However, they don't put up Kannada boards. They mostly put up boards carrying English letters. If they want to stay in Bengaluru and run their establishments with hassles, they have to install signboards carrying Kannada letters. Otherwise, they should consider shifting to other states,\" said KRV state president TN Narayan Gowda.
MENAFN28122023007365015876ID1107666073
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.