Data Privacy Rules To Be Issued For Consultation Shortly: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Rules detailing KYC-based age verification and consent mechanisms under the Digital Personal Data Privacy Act will be issued for industry consultation next week, Union minister of state for information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said in an interview with Mint.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.