US Sanctions Aid For Ukraine, But This Tranche May Be The Last...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "After much speculated deliberation, and a visit from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Joe Biden-led United States administration sanctioned military aid for the war torn country. However, this could be the 'last' aid the western country has available without fresh approval from US Congress, where talks have stalled latest tranche from the US for the includes air defence, artillery and small arms ammunition, and anti-tank weapons. The military aid cost the US coffers some $250million ( ₹20,794,046,000).

On the war front, Ukraine's much publicised counter-offensive in the eastern border with Russia has stalled, the line of control changed. This faces risk of complete seizure if the aids from Washington, and Europe stop pouring in.

In the event of little to no aid from Western countries, Vladimir Putin will be able to push forth, and lay hands on Ukraine, beyond Crimea.

US faced trouble in treasury, after they started funding Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel in their“right to defend” against Gaza's Hamas fighters. This was lunged on US while they had already been funding Ukraine in their counter offensive against Russia. Vladimir Putin had in 2022 February launched a 'special military operation' in Ukraine's eastern part, which saw thousand Ukrainians displaced, and thousands dead.

An emergency spending measure that would have provided $50bn for Ukraine and $14bn for Israel was defeated in the Senate earlier this month, with every Republican voting against it - along with Bernie Sanders latest military aid from US to Ukraine will see the weapons pulled from existing Pentagon stocks, a move which does not need Congressional approval of State Antony Blinken said in a statement announcing the aid package that it was \"imperative that Congress act swiftly, as soon as possible, to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future\".\"Our assistance has been critical to supporting our Ukrainian partners as they defend their country and their freedom against Russia's aggression,\" he added this month a €50bn EU aid package for Ukraine was blocked by Hungary is facing a $43bn budget deficit and officials say they may have to delay salaries and pensions for government employees if further aid from the West does not come soon funding has slowed from Ukraine's Western allies, Russian forces have continued to fight in the east of the country, where they seized a key town on Tuesday Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said his troops took Mariinka in eastern Ukraine after Ukrainian forces pulled back. The town has been at the forefront of fighting for over a year.

