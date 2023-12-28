Ayodhya's New Airport To Be Named 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A day after changing the name of Ayodhya railway station, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to name the new international airport 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham', news agency ANI reported, quoting sources on Thursday. The development comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the new airport on Saturday Modi will also inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station, which was renamed Ayodhya Dham Junction on Wednesday move comes as part of the preparations for the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The event will witness the presence of many high-profile dignitaries from across the world Ayodhya International Airport will be named after Maharishi Valmiki, the saint who wrote the epic Ramayana. It was developed at a cost of more than ₹1,450 crore. The airport, which will connect the holy city with the world will have an area of 6,500 square metres with an ability to serve more than 10 lakh passengers every year building of the airport showcases the architectural style of the Ram temple, while its interiors are adorned with indigenous artworks, paintings, and murals illustrating the various aspects of Lord Ram's life featuresThe new airport will be equipped with sustainability features which include an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rain-water harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, a solar power plant, and many other facilities, to meet the five-star GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) ratings a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) talked about the realisation of PM Modi's vision to redevelop the city of Ayodhya.\"In realisation of this vision, a new airport, a new redeveloped railway station, newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads, and other civic infrastructure are being inaugurated in the city. Further, foundation stones for many new projects will be laid that will contribute to the beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around Ayodhya,\" the statement said.



