A Win For Fuel Blending As Govt Weighs Molasses Export Levy

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The government is considering a 50% duty on the export of molasses. The idea is to ensure enough supplies to meet the target for cleaner and more efficient ethanol-blended petrol, two officials aware of the matter said on the condition of anonymity.

