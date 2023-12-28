               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
A Win For Fuel Blending As Govt Weighs Molasses Export Levy


12/28/2023 2:01:36 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The government is considering a 50% duty on the export of molasses. The idea is to ensure enough supplies to meet the target for cleaner and more efficient ethanol-blended petrol, two officials aware of the matter said on the condition of anonymity.

