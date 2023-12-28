Snake Bites To Bone-Setting, Traditional 'Doctors' To Get A Quality Stamp

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The government plans to certify individuals who may not have the prescribed qualifications to be healthcare practitioners but bear knowledge gained from previous generations for certain treatments, such as for snake bites, jaundice, and bone-setting, two officials said.

