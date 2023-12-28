               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Year Ender 2023: 7 Actors Who Made Impact In Spite Of Less Screentime


12/28/2023 2:01:01 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Year Ender 2023: Tripti Dimri to Sanjay Dutt are 7 actors with small roles, but made huge impact. Check out the full list

Year Ender 2023: 7 actors who made impact in spite of less screentime

Year Ender 2023: Tripti Dimri to Sanjay Dutt are 7 actors with small roles, but made huge impact. Check out the full list

Sanjay Dutt in 'Jawan'

Sanjay Dutt as Madhavan Naik upped the ante in Jawan. His swag, his mannerisms totally blew the audiences away

Tripti Dimri in 'Animal'

She became a national crush overnight with her portrayal of Zoya. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor garnered massive appreciation

Shahbana Azmi in 'RRKPK'

Playing Dharmendra's love interest with her nuanced acting, this veteran actor stole spotlight in the Karan Johar directorial

Churni Ganguly in 'RRKPK'

Churni Ganguly was on point with her accent and shined along with the likes of Dharmendra, Shahbana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and the others in RRKPK

Kalki Koechlin in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kaha'

She did a great job in the role of a photographer and her chemistry with Siddhanth Chaturvedi is garnering huge praise

Gajraj Rao in 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha'

He aced the role of the father of Sattu. It's hard to find someone fitter for the role

Bobby Deol 'Animal'

Bobby Deol is 'Animal' was a full force of storm everytime he was on screen. At the end people craved for more of him

MENAFN28122023007385015968ID1107666036

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search