Year Ender 2023: 7 actors who made impact in spite of less screentime

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Year Ender 2023: Tripti Dimri to Sanjay Dutt are 7 actors with small roles, but made huge impact. Check out the full list
Year Ender 2023: Tripti Dimri to Sanjay Dutt are 7 actors with small roles, but made huge impact. Check out the full list
Sanjay Dutt as Madhavan Naik upped the ante in Jawan. His swag, his mannerisms totally blew the audiences away
She became a national crush overnight with her portrayal of Zoya. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor garnered massive appreciation
Playing Dharmendra's love interest with her nuanced acting, this veteran actor stole spotlight in the Karan Johar directorial
Churni Ganguly was on point with her accent and shined along with the likes of Dharmendra, Shahbana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and the others in RRKPK
She did a great job in the role of a photographer and her chemistry with Siddhanth Chaturvedi is garnering huge praise
He aced the role of the father of Sattu. It's hard to find someone fitter for the role
Bobby Deol is 'Animal' was a full force of storm everytime he was on screen. At the end people craved for more of him
MENAFN28122023007385015968ID1107666036
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.