Year Ender 2023: 7 actors who made impact in spite of less screentime

Year Ender 2023: Tripti Dimri to Sanjay Dutt are 7 actors with small roles, but made huge impact. Check out the full list

Sanjay Dutt as Madhavan Naik upped the ante in Jawan. His swag, his mannerisms totally blew the audiences away

She became a national crush overnight with her portrayal of Zoya. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor garnered massive appreciation

Playing Dharmendra's love interest with her nuanced acting, this veteran actor stole spotlight in the Karan Johar directorial

Churni Ganguly was on point with her accent and shined along with the likes of Dharmendra, Shahbana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and the others in RRKPK

She did a great job in the role of a photographer and her chemistry with Siddhanth Chaturvedi is garnering huge praise

He aced the role of the father of Sattu. It's hard to find someone fitter for the role

Bobby Deol is 'Animal' was a full force of storm everytime he was on screen. At the end people craved for more of him