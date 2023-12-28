IPL 2024: Coach Andy Flower Sheds Light On Yash Dayal And Alzarri Joseph Acquisitions

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Despite facing criticism for their IPL 2024 auction strategy, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) actively participated in intense bidding wars to secure priority picks. While their pursuit of Australia captain Pat Cummins fell short, leading to the acquisition of Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph, this decision faced backlash from certain fans questioning the team's approach.

Explaining the rationale behind signing Dayal and Joseph, RCB coach Andy Flower highlighted Dayal's potential with the new ball, emphasising his swing and wicket-taking abilities. Flower acknowledged Dayal's challenges at the death but expressed confidence in the player's high potential.

Regarding the unsuccessful bid for Cummins, Flower revealed that they made an effort but were outbid, leading them to secure the services of Alzarri Joseph. Flower praised Joseph as a quality operator and mentioned his prior collaboration with him at Saint Lucia Kings, where Faf du Plessis, also part of RCB, had worked with Joseph in SA20.

Discussing RCB's batting unit, Flower outlined a clear plan to inject power into the middle order with the recruitment of Cameron Green. Placing Maxwell and Green at four and five, Flower envisions a formidable top six, including Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Rajat Patidar, capable of setting and chasing down substantial totals.

