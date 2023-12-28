Ladakh to Hampi: 7 backpacking trips in India for New Year 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embark on a transformative journey through India's diverse landscapes and cultures. From the majestic Himalayas to the sun-kissed beaches of Goa and the ancient ruins of Hampi, this backpacking odyssey promises adventure, spirituality, and immersion in the rich tapestry of India's heritage

Start your year with an adventurous trek through the Himalayas, beginning in Manali and culminating in Leh. Witness breathtaking landscapes, high mountain passes

Explore UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi, known for its ancient ruins, temples, and unique boulder-strewn landscape. Discover the rich history of the Vijayanagara Empire

Celebrate the new year by exploring the beautiful beaches of Goa and Gokarna. Immerse yourself in the vibrant nightlife of Goa, and then trek the pristine beaches of Gokarna

Explore Meghalaya, known for its lush greenery, living root bridges, and unique cultural experiences. Trek to places like Cherrapunji and Mawlynnong

For a spiritual start to the year, head to Rishikesh and Haridwar along the Ganges River. Participate in yoga and meditation retreats, witness the Ganga Aarti

Visit the Rann of Kutch during the Rann Utsav, experiencing the white salt desert, traditional folk dances, and handicrafts. Camp under the starlit sky

The raw beauty of Spiti, with its pristine lakes and rugged terrains, offers a soul-stirring experience for any adventurer seeking solitude and awe-inspiring vistas