Ibrahim Ali Khan To Shanaya Kapoor; Star Kids To Make Debut In 2024

As 2023 concludes on a high note for the entertainment industry, let's explore the star kids poised for their debut in showbiz in 2024.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is gearing up for his debut in the film "Sarzameen." He will be sharing the screen with Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Ahaan Pandey, Ananya Pandey's cousin, is poised to make his debut in the film industry in 2024 under the banner of Yash Raj Films, with Aditya Chopra overseeing the launch.

Aaman Devgan, Ajay Devgn's nephew, is diligently preparing for his highly awaited debut in Bollywood, under the mentorship of Abhishek Kapoor.

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya, is set to make her film debut in the South opposite the legendary Mohanlal in "Vrushabha."

Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, is set to enter Bollywood alongside debutant Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming film, yet to be titled.

Finally, there's Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's cousin and the daughter of Rajesh Roshan. She is set to appear in the upcoming film "Ishq Vishq Rebound."