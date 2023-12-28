PM Modi To Inaugurate BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha's Hindu Temple In Abu Dhabi On February 14

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Abu Dhabi is set to witness a historic event on February 14, 2024, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha's Hindu temple. The landmark temple, the first traditional hand-carved Hindu temple in the UAE, is located in Abu Mureikha, off the main motorway between Dubai and the capital.

The inauguration ceremony, scheduled for the evening of February 14, follows the consecration and blessing of seven deities in special morning prayers. The temple will officially open its doors to the public on February 18.

Pujya Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas, representing the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, extended a heartfelt invitation to Prime Minister Modi during a meeting held at his residential office at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Swami Ishwarcharandas honoured the Prime Minister with a garland and a saffron shawl, recognizing his significant contributions to the nation and the world, particularly in the renovation and development of pilgrimage sites across India.

The meeting, lasting almost an hour, involved significant dialogue on the global harmony implications of the Abu Dhabi temple and Modi's vision for India's spiritual leadership on the global stage. The BAPS delegation conveyed prayers for the Prime Minister's health and discussed his achievements in strengthening relationships with the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries.

Prime Minister Modi, recalling his memories of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and expressing prayers for Mahant Swami Maharaj's health, acknowledged the efforts of individuals, volunteers, and supporters involved in the Abu Dhabi temple project. Swami Brahmaviharidas provided a detailed update on the temple, emphasizing its intricate carvings and inclusive grandeur.

Modi remarked, "It will reflect the ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - an ideal spiritual space, not merely rooted in beliefs and traditions, but a confluence of diverse cultures and civilizations. The essence of spiritual harmony, symbolizing the path forward."

In the concluding moments, Prime Minister Modi, despite his busy schedule, spent an additional 20 minutes alone with the Swamis, sharing a personal bond of over 40 years. The upcoming inauguration is anticipated to be a momentous celebration, embodying the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.