IND Vs SA, 1St Test: South Africa Hands India An Embarrassing Loss Of An Innings And 32 Runs

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South Africa secured a victory against India at Centurion, clinching an insurmountable lead in the 2-match Test series at SuperSport Park Centurion. The Test concluded with South Africa emerging triumphant by an innings and 32 runs.

Despite Virat Kohli's commendable performance as the sole warrior in the Indian second innings, the rest of the batting lineup offered little resistance. The Indian side succumbed to defeat in the final moments of the third day in this rain-affected match.

The third session witnessed India resuming from 62/3, with Kohli and Iyer at the crease. However, Nandre Burger, making his debut, played a pivotal role in securing victory for South Africa by dismissing Iyer with a delivery from Marco Jansen. Burger continued his impact by claiming two wickets in two balls, removing the first innings' centurion KL Rahul and R Ashwin (who suffered a golden duck).

India faced a collapse, managing only 131 runs in 34.1 overs during their second innings. Apart from Kohli and Shubman Gill (26 off 37), no other player surpassed 6 runs. Nandre Burger, making his debut, showcased an impressive performance with figures of 4/33, while Jansen contributed with 3/36. Kagiso Rabada, leading the attack, secured 2/32, playing a pivotal role in South Africa's memorable victory.

Reflecting on the match, South Africa, having won the toss, opted to bowl and successfully restricted India to 245 in the first innings. KL Rahul's remarkable century (101) and Rabada's 5/59 stood out. Earlier, South Africa took the lead in the first innings, courtesy of Dean Elgar's brilliant 185, Marco Jansen's unbeaten 84, and David Bedingham's 56, setting a total of 408.

