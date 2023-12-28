Liquor Smuggler Flees From Police Custody In Bihar's Jamui

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 29 (IANS) A liquor smuggler, arrested by an Excise Department team in Bihar's Jamui on Wednesday, fled from police custody early on Thursday, police said.

The accused, identified as Dipak Kumar, 20, a resident of Bhalgaudi village under Jhajha police station, was arrested for transporting 24 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor on a bike.

Jamui's Excise Superintendent Sanjiv Kumar said: "We arrested the accused after catching him carrying 24 litres IMFL on a bike on Wednesday. We had planned to produce him in the local court on Thursday. The accused made an excuse of stomach ache at 2 a.m. on Thursday. The cops, present in the station, took him to a toilet. The accused stayed inside for 20 minutes and opened the tap to make them think that he was inside but silently came out, creeping behind a bike without coming to their notice. He then jumped over the wall and disappeared into the night.

"When cops asked him to come out from the toilet, there was no reply. When they looked inside, no one was there. When we scanned the CCTV cameras, the accused was seen jumping over the wall."

An FIR has been registered in the Town police station and raids are on to nab him, he added.

--IANS

ajk/vd