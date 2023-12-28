Goa Lop Writes To CM Seeking Job Reservation For Sportspersons, Artistes

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Dec 28 (IANS) The leader of opposition in Goa Assembly, Yuri Alemao, on Thursday demanded to effectively implement the policies initiated by the Congress to provide jobs to artistes and sportspersons.

In a letter sent to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Alemao said that the 'Goa Cultural Policy 2007' and the 'Goa Sports Policy 2009', initiated by the Congress, should be implemented effectively.

“These policies were initiated by the then Congress government to encourage local talent in the field of arts, culture and sports. These policies have provisions for grace marks for talented students and sportspersons. There is also a provision to provide job reservation for artistes and sportspersons. Sadly, the government has failed to effectively implement both the policies post 2012,” Alemao said.

“I refer to your (Chief Minister's) recent announcement of reserving 4 per cent jobs for sportspersons in Goa. I urge the government to effectively implement both these policies and give their complete benefits to artistes and sportspersons.

"I would also like to remind you of your earlier announcement of giving government jobs to medal winners in the 37th National Games,” Alemao said.

“I am consistently following up with the government on the implementation of the provisions in these policies. Unfortunately, the government has failed to implement the same in the last 11 years. I hope the government will at least effectively implement both the policies from the coming year,” he added.

