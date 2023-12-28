Scott Gould Appointed As Executive Vice President Of Consumer Products International

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scott Gould, Executive Vice President of Consumer Products International

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Products International (CPI), a leader in the sales and marketing industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Scott Gould as the new Executive Vice President. With over two decades of experience in facilitating brands to enter and excel in the U.S. retail market, CPI is confident that Scott's leadership will drive the company toward new heights of success.Scott Gould, a distinguished professional in the field, will be overseeing all operations and departments within CPI. He transitions into this role from his former position as Vice President of Business Development, where his innovative strategies significantly contributed to the growth and market presence of CPI's diverse clientele.A fourth-generation retail expert, Scott brings a unique blend of technical proficiency and creative insight. His expertise in directing dynamic social media campaigns, developing unique promotions and contests, and building robust brand recognition and consumer trust has been pivotal in CPI's success. Additionally, his implementation of cutting-edge e-commerce solutions, such as integrating real-time warehouse inventory with merchant systems, has revolutionized the way CPI operates.Scott's exceptional ability to manage substantial advertising campaigns with significant budgets has demonstrated a tangible return on investment and market expansion for CPI's clients. His aptitude for staying abreast with current trends enables him to craft targeted messages that resonate with the intended audience at the optimal time.Scott's role at CPI will involve a synergistic coordination of sales, marketing, and Internet technology teams. His innovative problem-solving skills and technological acumen are key to developing creative solutions for various challenges. His appointment is a testament to CPI's commitment to maintaining its position at the forefront of the sales and marketing industry through a balance of proven strategies and innovative approaches.As CPI continues to foster unique relationships with key buyers across the United States, Scott's appointment is a strategic move to ensure consistent business growth and enhanced bottom-line performance for our clients. His blend of traditional retail knowledge and modern marketing tactics is set to reinforce CPI's vision of providing comprehensive support to brands venturing into the U.S. market.For more information about Consumer Products International and its upcoming initiatives, please visit consumerproductsintl .MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDERConsumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

