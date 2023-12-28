RSS To Reach Out To Over 29K Villages In K'taka Before Ram Mandir Inauguration

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 29 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Karnataka has outlined a plan to reach out to over 29,000 villages in Karnataka ahead of the inauguration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

Tippeswamy, RSS Kshetra Karyanirvahak, on Thursday said that the organisation has planned to carry out a Sampark Abhiyaan between January 1 and January 15.

During this 15-day duration, a plan has been chalked out to reach out to all 29,500 villages in the state.

Mantrakshate (sacred raw rice used for worship), a photograph of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and handbills brought from Ayodhya would be given to the people.

The main objective of this campaign is to make people aware of the history of Lord Ram and his struggles.

On January 22, the main temples in every village will organise 'satsang', special worship, and 'Ram Jap' programmes, he said.

LED screens would be erected, and live telecasts of the inauguration of the Ram temple would be arranged.

Every home will light five diyas in the direction of Ayodhya in the evening, he said.

It has been estimated that 1.5 lakh volunteers will take part in the Sampark Abhiyan.

The Ram Pratisthapan event will take place between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The rituals will begin three days prior to the inauguration, Tippeswamy said.

--IANS

mka/pgh