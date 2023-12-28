Top-Ranked PGA Tour Golfer Patrick Cantlay Joins First Responders Children’S Foundation As Official Ambassador

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multi-Year Partnership Commences with Campaign to Assist First Responder Families Impacted by the 2023 Hawaii Wildfires and the Launch of a Scholarship for Future Entrepreneurs





NEW YORK and JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, today announced a partnership with the No. 5 ranked golfer in the world Patrick Cantlay – and the Patrick Cantlay Foundation – to raise awareness and funds to support first responder families across the country. The new multi-year partnership officially launches with two key initiatives ahead of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first event of the PGA TOUR's regular season, played in Maui January 4-7, 2024.

First, Cantlay and the FRCF have launched a dedicated fundraising campaign to aid first responder families impacted by the devastating wildfires across Hawaii in August 2023. To join Cantlay in donating to this important campaign, text“STRONG” to 24365 or visit .

Second is the creation of the Patrick Cantlay Scholarship, which will award four-year scholarships – beginning in the fall of 2024 – to a cohort of first responder children who demonstrate business acumen and aspire to become entrepreneurs.

“Supporting first responders, their families and the communities they serve is very important to me,” said Cantlay, a former PGA TOUR Player of the Year.“As one of the nation's leading charities and an organization providing unwavering commitment to this cause, it is truly an honor to be able to partner with the FRCF. Together, we look forward to spotlighting the vital contributions of first responders while also tending to the unique challenges that their children and families experience.”

"We are thrilled that Patrick Cantlay has joined us as a First Responder Children's Foundation Ambassador. A champion on and off the course, Patrick's commitment to giving back and dedication to the families of first responders will enable us to expand our programs to more cities across the nation,” said Jillian Crane, President, and CEO of First Responders Children's Foundation.“First responders face increasingly dangerous situations every day, and it is our duty to be there for them, their families, and especially the children of those who protect us daily.”

First Responders Children's Foundation was founded more than 22 years ago in response to the 9/11 attacks when 800 children lost a first responder parent. As a cornerstone initiative of the foundation's work, FRCF has awarded 1,300 scholarships totaling more than $3.8 million.

About First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF)

First Responders Children's Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources addressing the specific needs of children of first responders. The Foundation focuses on critical areas including scholarships, financial assistance grants, bereavement assistance, mental health counseling for children, disaster relief, and community engagement programs to foster positive relationships between first responder agencies and the communities they serve. Additional information about FRCF can be found at and @1stRCF on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Patrick Cantlay Foundation

The Patrick Cantlay Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting the game of junior golf and delivering programs that assist and advocate on behalf of first responders. As an American professional golfer on the PGA TOUR, businessman, and philanthropist, Cantlay focuses the efforts of his foundation on places that he has called home or that have held significance to him during his playing career. To learn more, visit and/or follow @Patrick_Cantlay on Twitter/X and @PatrickCantlay on Instagram.

