Investigation Into Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Milestone Pharmaceuticals” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MIST) complied with federal securities laws. On December 26, 2023, the Company disclosed it had received a Refusal to File (“RTF”) letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its New Drug Application (“NDA”) for Etripamil. During preliminary review of the NDA, the FDA determined it“was not sufficiently complete to permit substantive review” and“requested clarification about the time of data recorded for adverse events in Phase 3 clinical trials.” Following this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.



If you purchased Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at ... or Joshua Karr, Esq. at ... , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.



CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

...