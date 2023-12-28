Laura Faubus Event Manager Of The Forum Complex Chandler AZ Leads The New Year's Eve Masquerade Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chuck and Angela Fazio Owners of The Forum Complex

New Year's Eve 2024

The Forum's four venues each have their own unique personalities, and will provide the perfect backdrop to welcome in the New Year

- Chuck FazioCHANDLER, AZ, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Chuck and Angela Fazio, owners of Chandler's Forum Complex and Event Center , are thrilled to announce the appointment of Laura Faubus as their new Event Manager, just in time for their spectacular New Year's Eve Masquerade Gala . Known for her remarkable talent in orchestrating large-scale events around the globe, Ms. Faubus brings a wealth of experience and creativity to The Forum 's event team. Her extensive background in event coordination has been used to set stages worldwide, leaving a trail of unforgettable experiences for attendees and their guests alike.As Chuck Fazio explains,“As we gear up for the New Year's Eve Gala, one of the most anticipated events of the year, we are very excited to see how Laura's expertise will elevate this and future events at The Forum, making each occasion more memorable than the last." The Forum's 20,000 square foot venue, featuring four party areas under one roof, will provide a stunning showcase for Ms. Faubus' event management talents, allowing her to develop the gala's masquerade theme to the fullest, including live music, an open bar, hor d'oeuvres, and at the stroke of midnight, a champagne toast with fellow revelers and newfound friends.Ms. Fabus points out that the Forum's four venues each have their own unique personalities, and will provide the perfect backdrop to welcome in the New Year. She emphasizes,“I am very excited to be able to use all of my skills to provide our gala attendees with an enthralling experience, one where both mystery as well as elegance intertwine. Our incredible decor, a 360 photo booth for guests to capture memories, a DJ for fun and dancing, and our beautiful outdoor patio will only add to our guests' enjoyment for what promises to be an enchanting and memorable evening.”For more information on The Form Complex and Event Center, as well as the New Year's Eve Masquerade Gala, please go to

