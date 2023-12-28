Therap Services Enhances Its Business Intelligence Module For An Improved Performance Assessment In The Human Services Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORRINGTON, Conn., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the forefront provider of HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations and agencies in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and broader human services sectors, unveils the latest updates of its Business Intelligence (BI) platform.

Therap's BI platform empowers service providers by offering enhanced graphical representation of data, allowing them to create meaningful, comprehensive reports across various dashboards such as Billing, Demographics, Data Driven Outcomes (DDO), Employment History, Electronic Visit Verification (EVV), General Event Reports (GER), and Health Tracking. The platform enables users to navigate through data effortlessly using graphs, charts, and tables to facilitate the identification of trends, execution of quality assurance activities, and assessment of overall agency performance in supporting individuals.

Upholding their commitment to continuous enhancement, Therap introduces an improved user interface across the Business Intelligence dashboards. The updated interface offers a more seamless and intuitive navigation experience, empowering service providers to effortlessly explore and analyze agency-wide data. In addition, the incorporation of vibrant colors in the update enhances the visual experience for users and makes data presentation more accessible and user-friendly.

This latest release reaffirms Therap Services as a leader in innovation within the LTSS and HCBS industries. The improved user interface, coupled with the use of vibrant colors for data representation, demonstrates Therap's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of service providers and ensuring that agency-wide data analysis is not only insightful but also visually compelling.

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

