Inventhelp Inventor Develops Message Display System For Vehicles (JMC-2340)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to display a message when driving or sitting in traffic to show courtesy, warn of a potential hazard, request assistance, or advertise a business," said an inventor, from

Azle, Texas, "so I invented the BRAKE TALK. My design could help promote happiness, respect and cooperation amongst motorists while curbing aggressive driving and road rage."

The invention provides a friendly message display system within a vehicle's third rear brake light. In doing so, it enables a driver to express thoughts and personal opinions while traveling. As a result, it increases communication and convenience. It also enhances safety. The invention features a user-friendly and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Would also feature a downloadable app,

Bluetooth capabilities, and personalization features (change brake messages).

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-JMC-2340, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp