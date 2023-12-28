Best Locations On Wolf Road Recognized For 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Greg Anderson - Partner at The Anderson GroupALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Restaurants, coffee shops, bars, banks, hotels, supermarkets - Wolf Road in Colonie, NY has it all – and for more than 50 years The Anderson Group has been a part of this vibrant business community with their commercial office space leasing company headquartered at 125 Wolf Rd. Through their annual 'Best on Wolf Road' contest they invite the community to cast their votes for their favorite businesses with locations along the busy commercial corridor just outside Albany.In 2023, Capital Region voters determined the standout businesses in various categories, including Best Coffee Shop, Best Lunch, Best Local Restaurant, Best National Chain, Best Happy Hour, Best Sweets, Best Regional Bank, Best Hotel and Best Supermarket.This year's 'Best on Wolf' contest saw the rise of a couple of new category winners like Professor Java's Coffee Sanctuary for Best Coffee Shop and JT Maxies Bar & Grill for Best Happy Hour. Meanwhile, favorites such as Chipotle, Barnsider, Trustco Bank, Marriott Albany, and Trader Joe's continued their winning streaks in their respective categories. Notably, Nothing Bundt Cakes reclaimed the Best Sweets category after triumphing back in 2021.Each winning establishment was honored with the 2023 'Best on Wolf Winner' certificate to display at their location. Owners and employees alike echoed sentiments of passion for their work, exemplified by Professor Java's heartfelt declaration: "We love what we do. 28 years of serving Colonie and all of Albany county," shared on social media alongside their Best on Wolf Winner certificate.Winners ListBest Coffee Shop: Professor Java's Coffee Sanctuary - 145 Wolf Road, Albany, NY, 12205Best Lunch: Chipotle - 105 Wolf Road, Albany, NY, 12205Best Local Restaurant: Barnsider - 480 Sand Creek Rd, Albany, NY, 12205Best National Chain: The Cheesecake Factory - 131 Wolf Road #140, Albany, NY, 12205Best Happy Hour: JT Maxies Bar & Grill - 240 Wolf Road, Albany, NY, 12205Best Sweets: Nothing Bundt Cakes - 110 Wolf Road Unit 2, Albany, NY, 12205Best Regional Bank: Trustco Bank - 34 Wolf Road, Albany, NY, 12205Best Hotel: Marriott Albany - 189 Wolf Road, Albany, NY, 12205Best Supermarket: Trader Joe's - 79 Wolf Road, Albany, NY, 12205“We love to see how proud business owner & operators are to be recognized as having the best location on Wolf Road . It's great to see such pride in our local business community,” said Greg Anderson, Partner at The Anderson Group.See more about the “Best On Wolf Road” winning locations here.

