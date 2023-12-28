Mexican State Of Nayarit Fuses Nature, History And Luxury

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NAYARIT, NAYARIT, MEXICO, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The state is located in Western Mexico along the Pacific Coast, where travelers can choose any town inland or along the 192 miles of its famous Riviera Nayarit . Nayarit is home to nine Pueblo Mágicos: three along the coast, one in the“Alcatraz” of Mexico, and five in the valley area of the state, Each is very distinct and charming, from a hippie-chic surfing town to a colonial town and an island surrounded by mangroves all of them have unique experiences. Not located very far away from each other, visitors can get to enjoy two or three different ones during their holiday.Nayarit is full of history, from the Los Toriles archeological site to the historic port of San Blas, the colonial town of Jala, and the cultural capital of San Francisco aka ́San Pancho. ́ The state capital has great museums as the Emilia Ortiz, a Nayarit-born painter skilled in drawing from her early work. The home museum of Amado Nervo, also born in Nayarit, he was a poet and writer belonging to the modernist movement.Enjoy eco-tourism in the valley area of the state of Nayarit: hiking the Ceboruco volcano, kayaking in the Santa María de Oro Lagoon and the water cascades El Cora and Las Tinajas del Diablo. Visit a Wixarika (Huichol) community being able to see how they work intricate beaded and yarn work.Hit the links at Nayarit ́s nine World Class Golf Courses! Golf in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico's Pacific vacation destination, is an attraction for both golf aficionados and the general public. Already there are eight championship courses designed by Jack Nicklaus, Greg Norman, Robert Von Hagge, and Percy Clifford.Nayarit's appeal to leading designers and golf aficionados? Ideal year-round weather, breathtaking views of ocean, bays, and coves, a backdrop of tropical forests and rugged mountains, and plentiful varying landscapes ready to be molded into fairways and greens of exceptional challenge and beauty. Golfers of all playing abilities are sure to have the time of their lives at every single one of our courses!Come and explore surfing finding plenty of locations that offer exceptional surfing for beginners plus pro surfing for the more experienced surfer! This area of Mexico's Pacific West Coast is blessed with many high-quality break point surf locations and reef breaks that provide amazing variety and a premier experience for beginners and pro surfers alike.A surfing vacation in the Riviera Nayarit can also include paddle surfing, shortboard surfing, longboard surfing, or even big wave body surfing! The Cove, El Anclote, La Lancha, Punta Burros, Los Veneros, La Caleta, Matanchen Bay, Stoners, and Lola's are top surfing spots.Along the 192 miles of coast especially in Banderas Bay, Compostela, and San Blas enjoy humpback whale-watching tours from mid-December to the end of March. Many of these large mammals migrate back to the warm Pacific Ocean waters of Banderas Bay for the winter months to feed, mate or give birth. Another winter visitor is the whale shark that swims very close to the coast of San Blas and Santiago Ixcuintla an area where rivers come out of the mangroves full of food for these majestic creatures to feed on.A birdwatching Paradise! Nayarit is regarded as home to some of the world's best bird-watching locations for vacationing birdwatchers, especially during October through March.Bird-watching opportunities abound everywhere in Nayarit, from Punta Mita to the San Blas mangrove ecoregion including the San Pancho and El Pozo Estuaries, Peso Island, and the La Tovara Nature Preserve and Bird Sanctuary. As the Santa María del Oro Lagoon a Volcanic crater and the impressive Sierra Madre Occidental range home of the volcanoes of Nayarit.A must is visiting gems Islas Marietas home of the famous Hidden Beach or Isla Isabel named by Jacques Costeau the“mini Galapagos” of Mexico. In both islands one of the most admired species by bird watchers Blue-Footed Booby can be observed. Both islands have coral reefs making a great snorkeling and diving experience.

