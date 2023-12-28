Mexico's State Of Nayarit Delivers On Romance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Getting Married in the Beaches of Nayarit

NAYARIT, NAYARIT, MEXICO, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Pacific Coast of Mexico is the ultimate backdrop for romance, and the state of Nayarit is right in the center of it all. A spine of lush, jungle-covered mountains tumble down to a coastline that is edged in spectacularly white beaches. Glamorous resorts with A-list villas and suites are perched on dramatic cliffs and tucked in secluded coves, while design-forward boutique hotels promote a culture of locally sourced menus and craft cocktails. Ancient traditions lay hidden away in vine-draped forests, which are webbed with hiking trails and impressive panoramic lookouts. If travelers are looking for the ultimate place to celebrate romance, Nayarit certainly delivers.Nayarit offers a rugged, naturally beautiful landscape that is close enough to the conveniences of a big city, but a world away when it comes to exclusivity and privacy - the perfect setup for a stunning destination wedding or honeymoon.When it comes to romance travel, the scenery is paramount, but the hotels and resorts are just as important. Nayarit's coastline, also known as the Riviera Nayarit, is a Virtuoso Preferred destination, home to six Virtuoso properties. With 200 miles of coastline and more than 23 coastal towns, it's an eclectic and deeply intimate destination where the Sierra Madre Mountains meet the Pacific Ocean. Travelers can choose from the glamorous five-star resorts, like the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, newly renovated St. Regis Punta Mita Resort, or the freshly opened Susurros del Corazon, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection. Further north is the spectacular One&Only Mandarina, known for its cliff-top Ocean View villas, each with its own private plunge pool. Soon to come will be the Rosewood Mandarina, which will open in 2024. A Ritz-Carlton Reserve is expected to open by 2025, as well.The smaller beach towns, like the boho-chic Sayulita, Bucerias, and La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, are known for their sexy designer hotels, like the Anjali Casa Divina, a sanctuary for wellness and yoga retreats, or the Hotel Vogue, with its gorgeous views over the beach and close distance to the restaurants, bars, and galleries of town.Couples who wish to marry in Riviera Nayarit can have a civil marriage ceremony or a religious ceremony. Wedding planners in each of the hotels can help couples prepare the necessary documentation and if desired, obtain clergy from the appropriate religious denomination. The resorts and hotels of Nayarit are well-versed in the art of designing dream destination weddings and honeymoons, but for something truly special and indicative of the destination, consider a Huichol Traditional ceremony. Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, for example, offers couples an ocean ritual that is inspired by the native traditions from the indigenous people in this part of Mexico, the Huichols. The wedding features all-white attire, traditional songs, and a Huichol shaman priest - a Marakame - to lead the rite. Incense, flowers, and feathers add an extra flourish to this unique wedding ceremony. The entire experience concludes with dinner on the beach.Celebrating love is easy in Nayarit, as the destination is naturally equipped with what travelers look for in romantic travel. The state of Nayarit is home to seven of the 250 best restaurants in Mexico and the entire destination is brimming with options for everything from candlelit meals to barefoot breakfasts on the beach. Nayarit is also home to a unique spirit called Raicilla, also known as tequila's "rebellious little sister." This centuries-old Mexican spirit can be tasted at many of the properties in Nayarit, or in one of the Huichol villages where it is made. Conrad Punta de Mita, for example, has a program developed to celebrate the agave plant and its Studio hosts private tastings of tequilas, mezcal, and raicilla, paired with creative bites.For couples who want to experience the natural beauty of the environment, Nayarit has several islands including Islas Marietas - a protected national park with a secret hidden beach - and Islas Marias, a new island attraction that was a former jail and is now open for eco activities like birdwatching, diving, and surfing. During the winter, humpback whales fill the waters off the coast of Nayarit and travelers can charter various vessels from the marina to catch a glimpse. Sunset sailing cruises are another opportunity to soak up the romantic vibes, usually on a private yacht with fine wines and hors d'oeuvres. Another winter visitor in the coast of San Blas are the whale sharks.Every couple has their own vision when it comes to the perfect romantic escape. Fortunately, Nayarit is a beautiful, dramatic, and versatile destination that can meet the dreams and expectations of any romance traveler.

