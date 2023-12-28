Inventhelp Inventors Develop Child Safety Device For Dressers (JMC-2224)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved way to prevent children from accessing dresser drawers and climbing up the front," said one of two inventors, from Fayetteville, N.C. "So we invented the LEVERLOCK. Our design would help to prevent dresser tip-over accidents."

The patent-pending invention provides a new locking device for dressers to keep small children from opening the drawers. In doing so, it helps prevent climbing/tipping accidents. As a result, it increases safety for children and it provides added peace of mind for parents. The invention features a secure design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for households with small children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

