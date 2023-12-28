Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2031 - Asia-Pacific Emerging As A Key Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region" report has been added to

The global Per Diem Nurse Staffing market is experiencing significant growth, with sales of US$ 8.1 billion in 2022. This surge in the market is driven by several factors, including the flexibility and attractive remuneration that Per Diem nurse staffing offers, as well as the rising demand for temporary nursing solutions in healthcare facilities worldwide.

Factors Propelling Per Diem Nurse Staffing Demand:



Flexibility and Competitive Pay : Per Diem nurse staffing appeals to nurses seeking flexibility and relatively high compensation. The unpredictable nature of nurse absences, vacation schedules, and varying patient acuity frequently necessitates immediate temporary staffing in hospitals, clinics, and outpatient departments. Per Diem assignments enable nurses to gain diverse experience in different healthcare settings while enjoying competitive compensation rates.

Variety of Opportunities : Per Diem nursing assignments are favored by those who seek varied work experiences and explore potential job opportunities. Nurses working on a flexible schedule enjoy substantial pay, with salaries dependent on factors such as the hospital's reputation, geographic location, and nurse specialty. In the United States, for instance, the average annual salary for per diem registered nurses is US$ 85,800, providing attractive earning potential.

Work-Life Balance : Per Diem nursing offers a work-life balance that many nurses find appealing. Unlike full-time positions, per diem nurses are not obligated to work nights, weekends, or holidays, allowing them to prioritize personal commitments and maintain control over their daily work schedules. Addressing Nurse Burnout : The Per Diem nursing model helps alleviate nurse burnout, which has become a significant concern, especially in the wake of the pandemic. Long working hours, increased responsibilities, and staff shortages have contributed to nurse fatigue and mental health challenges. Per Diem nurses have the autonomy to manage their work schedules to prevent burnout

Asia-Pacific Emerging as a Key Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the Per Diem Nurse Staffing market during the forecast period. Increasing investments by major players in countries like China and India, coupled with strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, are driving market growth. The region is experiencing a surge in government and non-government hospitals, acute care centers, and long-term care facilities, contributing to the expanding market.

U.S. Dominates the Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market

In the United States, Per Diem nursing is widely accepted due to its appeal to nurses who prefer working in their chosen hospitals. Per Diem nurses have the freedom to create customized work schedules and are not obliged to work weekends or holidays, resulting in higher pay compared to regular staff nurses.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the global Per Diem Nurse Staffing market include GHR Healthcare, AMN Healthcare, Nurse Staffing LLC, Interim HealthCare, and Maxim Healthcare Group. These industry leaders are investing in product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion initiatives to gain a competitive edge in this dynamic market.

By Product Type



Permanent Contract Basis

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Latin America

