28 DECEMBER 2023
The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 28 December 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation 3,375,515 Ordinary Shares of 1p at a gross price of 62 per share.
In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, the Company advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 256,728,468 Ordinary Shares of 1p with 256,728,468 voting rights attached.
The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 256,728,468 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
