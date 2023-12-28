Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Steamer For Multiple Garments (NAM-370)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safer and more efficient means to steam garments," said an inventor, from Franklin,

Tenn., "so I invented the ENCLOSED STEAMER. My design allows for better control of the humidity and temperature."

The patent-pending invention provides a means to steam multiple garments at one time. In doing so, it offers an alternative to handheld steamers. As a result, it reduces the risk of burns and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, clothing stores, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

