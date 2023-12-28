Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Packaging For Lime Juice (NAM-373)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to apply lime juice to leafy greens and other vegetables," said an inventor, from Louisville, Ky., "so I invented MISTER LIME. My design offers a fan-like/conical spray of lime juice for an easy and even application."

The invention provides an effective way to apply lime juice to salads and other foods. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional means of adding lime juice. As a result, it enables the user to easily and evenly distribute a fan-like/conical spray of lime juice, which it increases flavor distribution and convenience. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, bars, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-NAM-373, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp