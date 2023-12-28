Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 25 December 2023 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 62.8 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share which will be paid on 12 January 2024 to those shareholders on the register on 22 December 2023.

