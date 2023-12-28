Revolution In Uni ESG Metrics (Sustainability Performance, Creditworthiness) & Std Org Transformation Centred On Purpose

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- .MUMBAI, INDIA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SEEM, a pioneering Sustainability Consulting and regTech company, is helping leading FIs and large corporations undergo their systemic change to enable innovation at scale in these entities, including their s/chains and v/chains. It results in their Just and Resilient Net Zero Transition at the pace they must, their long-term sustainability, and disclosure of universal ESG metrics that can solve greenwashing/SDG-washing. In these disclosures, SEEM designs and deploys universal ESG metrics and enables their data creation at scale but does not measure or consolidate them at the org level for corporates. It is left to the clients' discretion according to their governance framework that needs to be open to external reviews and audits as per this methodology. In the case of FIs, this data is sourced from the std. Transition Plans of underlying companies and FIs in proportion to the investments in them. As part of this systemic change, these entities undergo their Organisational Transformation and deployment of uni. ESG metrics, including their disclosures through the practitioner-led standardised Net Zero Transition Plans that deploy the standardised Transformation Methodology CTM(Change thru Movement) centred on Purpose. These std. NZTPs can be further extended as they are or in part as NZTP-Templates including applicable uni. ESG Metrics and Purpose Discovery across the financial and real economy under policy support from G20 and a proposed deployment and business model. In the case of Corporate and Investment banks, they further deploy the regTech application CBD (Compliance by Design) that enables them to deliver towards their purpose more powerfully. For innovation at scale in the Financial Instruments, the FIs use the sustainability performance of entities derived from their uni. ESG Metrics and further, corporates' creditworthiness arrived at, considering these measurements alongside their financials and other non-financial metrics. The FIs can also comply with current and future ESG regulations through their universal ESG metrics. In the case of corporates, further to their std. organisational transformation, their focus on their universal ESG metrics fuels actions and innovations at the scale and pace they must due to the clarity in their targets and transparency in progress tracking.SEEM was born at the end of 2017, with a mission "to create an ecosystem that nurtures entities to thrive, grow and become sustainable for the future". It is founded on the belief that if an entity is sustainable for the longterm, then it contributes directly or as-financed towards the bigger ecosystem that is a part of. It has a Purpose beyond just making profits. It is multi-stakeholder focused.Seema Sutradhar, Co-founder & co-CEO of SEEM, says“Greenwashing and lack of action at the scale and pace entities must, will not save humanity this time. Leading FIs and large corporations, including their s/chains and v/chains, must innovate at scale for their Just and Resilient NetZero Transition at the pace required, their long-term sustainability and disclosure of universal ESG metrics (translated into entities' sustainability performance and further, corporates' creditworthiness incorporating these measurements alongside their financials and other non-financials) that can solve greenwashing/SDG-washing. We talk about startups and governments' or multi-lateral development banks' funds and see them as the only way to create direct or financed impacts. However, their sizes are nowhere near these giants and private sector funds. If we need scale and speed, the leading FIs and large corporations, including their s/chains and v/chains, must give their people clarity, purpose and relatability to it, as well as the mechanisms to set clear goals and track progress authentically and transparently, to spur action. They need to become like a constellation of impactful startups with FIs innovating their financial instruments at-scale, including transition financing with a big part from blended financing and Corporates in real economy, their products and services.”SEEM's Products and Services:1. HL Design of Universal ESG Metrics2. Practitioner-led Std. NetZero Transition Plans that can be extended under policy support from G20 to financiers of MSMEs and to the remainder real economy by another company (supported by SEEM) and its partners in full as they are or in part as std. NZTP-Templates including applicable uni ESG metrics and Purpose Discovery3. regTech product CBD (Compliance by Design) for corporate & investment banks (currently_with_another_team/company)4. Longterm Sustainability of Entities for B-schools and universities.

