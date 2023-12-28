Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Illuminated Street Number For Households (NAM-361)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an illuminated street number device to help delivery or emergency personnel locate the house," said an inventor, from Lexington,

Ky., "so I invented the ADDRESS LIGHT. My highly visible design would be easy to see in low light conditions, at night, or during inclement weather."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy way to see and identify the address of a residential home. In doing so, it offers added assistance for emergency responders, delivery personnel, guests, etc. As a result, it increases visibility, safety, and convenience. It also could help prevent delays. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

