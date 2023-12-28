Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Means Of Packaging Sterile Gloves (HOF-425)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse and I needed a better way to apply disposable gloves before performing sterile procedures," said an inventor, from Wharton, Texas, "so I invented the SIMPLY ASEPTIC. My design prevents contamination and it could also help to eliminate the mess associated with traditional single use sterile glove packaging. Gloves will be available in sizes 6-8."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved method of packaging sterile gloves. In doing so, it ensures that the gloves can be quickly positioned without the risk of contamination. As a result, it eliminates the time, stress and hassle associated with manually positioning disposable gloves and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities, veterinarians, laboratories, food processing plants, restaurants, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

