Grand Central Residence Achieves Record-Breaking Sale In Downtown Tampa

PHOTO CREDIT: Tony Sica

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A luxury Grand Central residence has sold for $1,027,000. Located at 1208 E Kennedy Boulevard #410, the milestone transaction marks a historic achievement as the first-ever residential property to surpass the 1 million dollar mark within the Grand Central building since its construction in 2007. The listing was marketed exclusively by Paul DeSantis and Chris Curran of The Paul DeSantis Group. They also represented the highest price-per-square-foot sale this year in the building.

The home, recognized as the largest and key corner unit at Grand Central at Kennedy, boasts a meticulously designed floor plan and modern features. The chef-inspired kitchen is adorned with Wellborn contemporary custom cabinets, oversized quartz island and Viking appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows spanning 180 degrees offer breathtaking views, flooding the condominium with natural light. Italian tile flooring, blackout shades, and upgraded LED lights contribute to the contemporary ambiance.

Unique to this unit is a rare private rooftop pool cabana, providing an exclusive space with a bathroom, tile shower, beverage fridge, and storage. The property also includes two oversized parking spaces, an 8-foot x 10-foot climate-controlled storage locker, and private fob-restricted elevator access.

Residents of Grand Central enjoy social amenities along with a premier location in the heart of the Channelside District.

“The Grand Central building, a cornerstone of Channelside, stands as a testament to luxury living. This sale is truly groundbreaking and establishes a new standard for high-end real estate in downtown Tampa, defying market norms.”

- Paul DeSantis and Chris Curran, Premier Sotheby's International Realty

