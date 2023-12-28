Specialist Direct Joins Onelegacy Donate Life Float In 2024 Rose Parade® Emphasizing Organ, Eye, And Tissue Donation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Specialist Direct announced today that it will sponsor the OneLegacy Donate Life Rose Parade® float in Pasadena, California on January 1st, 2024. Celebrating 21 years of the Rose Parade, the OneLegacy Donate Life float is part of a national campaign to share the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation to millions, both present in Pasadena and those tuning in from across the nation and worldwide. This year marks Specialist Direct's 4th year as a sponsor of the OneLegacy Donate Life float.“We are excited to continue the tradition of supporting the OneLegacy Donate Life float as a sponsor in 2024,” said Scott Rombach, Founder and CEO of Specialist Direct.“Furthermore, we're honored to play a role in the organ donation process and hope others are inspired by this year's float to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors to help save and heal the lives. With more than 100,000 people in the U.S. currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, there is a tremendous opportunity to impact families across the nation.”The 2024 OneLegacy Donate Life float's theme is Woven Together: The Dance of Life. The Hopi Butterfly Dance is a two-day, ceremonial, social dance for young people in northern Arizona's Hopi villages during late summer and early fall to celebrate the corn harvest. OneLegacy's Donate Life Rose Parade float, produced with the collaboration of over 20 sponsoring organizations and individuals nationwide, serves as a powerful symbol of inspiration for organ, eye, and tissue donation. This initiative encourages viewers to contribute to the well-being of the over 1 million people in need of transplants each year. To take a step towards making a difference, one can register as an organ, eye, or tissue donor at DonateLife today.About Specialist DirectSpecialist Direct telehealth solutions provide real-time access to the world's top medical specialists to deliver superior patient outcomes. The company is the market leader in delivering diagnostic solutions for organ procurement organizations and transplant hospitals, which facilitate increased organ recovery rates and save lives. Specialist Direct provides telecardiology, telepathology, telepulmonology, and teleradiology services. For more information visit specialistdirectinc .

