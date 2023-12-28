Hyperfiber Launches Green Team To Support Installation Of Fiber-Optic Internet In Punta Gorda Homes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As HyperFiber's service becomes available throughout Punta Gorda, residents will have access to Fiber directly to the home and symmetrical speeds of 1 Gig [1,000 Mbps].

- Scott Jackson, Director of Field Operations at HyperFiberPUNTA GORDA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- HyperFiber , Punta Gorda's only independent, high-speed 100 percent fiber internet provider, today announced that the company has created the Green Team to support its launch of gigabit speeds in Punta Gorda, allowing more than 10,000 homes access to reliable, fast, fiber optic connections.The HyperFiber Green Team is a dedicated local team that is onsite and involved in the community throughout the fiber installation process.“We're part of the community in Punta Gorda, and our goal is to improve the experience people have with the internet. Installing fast internet includes literally breaking ground in neighborhood yards, and we want to make that process as stress-free as possible,” said Scott Jackson, Director of Field Operations at HyperFiber.“With our new Green Team, we are available to answer questions and concerns of our residents, as well as manage any yard work that is needed once fiber is installed.”HyperFiber's Green Team helps support local Punta Gorda residents with the following services:-Responsiveness with one phone number to call for immediate customer service.-Pre-construction education and communication, including door-to-door greetings, mailed letters, neighborhood signs and meetings with city officials.-Tracking the fiber installation process through a construction ticketing system.-Yard flags with clearly marked signs for identifying utilities.-Service trucks with three types of local grass seeds to quickly address lawn regrowth.-Identifying yards with restoration needs.-Partnering with local landscape companies for yard restoration.Over the past several months, HyperFiber has built a fiber optic network to serve Punta Gorda. Construction began in the summer, with the first customers connected in the fall. As HyperFiber's service becomes available throughout the city, residents will have access to Fiber directly to the home and symmetrical speeds of 1 Gig [1,000 Mbps].Residents interested in signing up or learning more about HyperFiber can visit areas-we-serve/florida/punta-gorda . If residents have a concern related to fiber installation, please reach out to (941) 289-2486, and HyperFiber can dispatch the Green Team.About HyperFiberHyperFiber is the last internet decision consumers will ever need to make with 1 Gig for life, simple pricing, and future-proof fiber solutions from a reliable, hassle-free provider. With HyperFiber, there are no contracts, no limits/data caps, no equipment charges (Wi-Fi included), and always local service. Learn more at hyperfiber .

Emma Sammuli

HyperFiber

+1 636-697-6098

...