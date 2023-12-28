Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Wig Cap (HOF-410)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

"I wanted to create a cap that would make the securement of wigs or extensions easier and quicker," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the ASHLEY'S SELF- ADHESIVE WIG CAP. My design would offer an enhanced appearance and added comfort."

The invention provides an improved design for a wig cap. In doing so, it would be easier and quicker to apply. It can be worn with wigs or extensions in a vast array of colors, lengths, and styles of hair and it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a secure design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for anyone who employs wigs or extensions. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

