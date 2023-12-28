Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Wet Floor Safety Sign (MBQ-376)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved Wet Floor safety sign with added features that would alert individuals walking by of the wet floor hazard while also monitoring the area," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the SAFE SITE. My design would increase safety and limit the potential for personal injury liability."

The invention provides a smart design for a Wet Floor caution sign. In doing so, it offers an effective visual and audio alert. It also enables security to monitor and control the sign and the wet floor area. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features an effective, secure and eye-catching design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for businesses and commercial locations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-MBQ-376, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp