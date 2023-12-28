Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Type Of Plating Spoon Set (MHO-322)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a chef in a busy kitchen and I use many spoons to plate different food items. I wanted to create a new plating spoon set to increase efficiency," said an inventor, from La Quinta, Calif., "so I invented the MARCIANO DESIGNS. My design would provide accuracy and control when plating proteins, starches, vegetables, and sauces, which could also help to reduce wastage."

The patent-pending invention provides a plating spoon set for chefs in a busy commercial kitchen. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of removing two or three spoons from a bane until the desired tool was grasped. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could reduce waste. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for commercial kitchens. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-MHO-322, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp