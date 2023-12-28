Inventhelp Inventors Develop Improved Mobility Scooter (MBQ-370)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a mobility scooter that enables you to easily and safely transport bags, shopping packages, luggage, a cane and other necessary items," said one of two inventors, from New York, N.Y., "so we invented the BOCAJ. Our design also ensures that an umbrella, light and phone charger are readily available if needed."

The invention provides an improved mobility scooter with added storage and convenience features. In doing so, it increases comfort, visibility, safety and convenience. It also protects against the rain, sun, and other weather elements. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for individuals who utilize mobility scooters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

