Representative Cory Maloy To Seek Re-Election For District 52 Of The Utah House Of Representatives

- Rep. MaloyLEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Representative Cory Maloy announced his candidacy for re-election for District 52 of the Utah House of Representatives. With a proven track record of serving his constituents and a passion for positively impacting his community, Maloy is ready to continue his work in the state legislature.Representative Maloy is a strong advocate for the people of District 52. He has worked tirelessly to address issues such as protecting individual rights, education, healthcare, and economic development. His dedication to finding solutions and his ability to work with all stakeholders has earned him respect from both colleagues and constituents."I am honored to have the opportunity to continue serving the people of District 52," said Representative Maloy. "I am committed to being a voice for the community and working towards policies that will improve the lives of Utahns. I am grateful for the support I have received, and I look forward to the campaign ahead."Representative Maloy's re-election campaign will focus on his proven record of delivering results for his constituents. He plans to continue his work on important issues such as transportation, protecting constitutional rights, economic growth, business and labor, healthcare access, economic growth, and other issues in support of the people and families of Utah. He also aims to bring continued attention to the unique needs of District 52 and ensure that their voices are heard in the state legislature.Currently, Maloy serves as Chair for the House Business and Labor Standing Committee and as a committee member on the House Government Operations and Infrastructure and General Government Appropriations committees. Additionally, he chairs the Regulatory Sandbox Advisory Committee for the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity which aims to remove harmful regulations that are detrimental to Utah's businesses.Maloy is the founder and principal owner of Maloy PR, a successful public relations firm based in the heart of the Silicon Slopes of Lehi.With Representative Maloy's announcement to run for re-election, the community can expect a strong and dedicated leader who will continue to fight for their best interests. For more information on Representative Maloy and his campaign, please visit his website at .

