Octave Holdings And Investments Acquires Freedom Plaza

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Octave Holdings and Investments , LLC is pleased to announce that Octave Realty Fund IX, LLC has completed the acquisition of Freedom Plaza in Rome, New York from DRA Advisors. Freedom Plaza is Octave's sixth acquisition in 2023.Freedom Plaza, a 197,219 square foot grocery-anchored center, is 96% occupied and comprised of a strong national lineup, including Grand Union Supermarket, Marshalls, Hobby Lobby, Pet Supplies Plus, Dollar Tree, T-Mobile, and several more national tenants. The center is located at the southwest corner of Erie Boulevard and James Street.Sridhar Marupudi, Octave's CEO, commented,“Freedom Plaza is our first purchase in the State of New York. We are excited to add such a great grocery-anchored power center to our portfolio.”“We are excited to acquire Freedom Plaza which aligns with our strategy to acquire dominant grocery-anchored and shadow-anchored power centers,” commented Scott Henard, Octave's EVP and Director of Acquisitions.“Freedom Plaza is comprised of all national tenants and will soon welcome the opening of Hobby Lobby, which signed a new 10-year lease. Additionally, there is national tenant interest for the remaining vacancy. Freedom Plaza will be a strong performer for us as our first retail center in New York!”Freedom Plaza will be professionally managed by Octave's dedicated in-house property management company, Pinnacle Leasing and Management.About OctaveOctave Holdings and Investments, LLC is a privately held real estate investment company that owns, operates, and manages, a portfolio of over 48 commercial real estate assets in thirteen states valued at approximately $600 million.Octave's mission is to create an extraordinary investment experience leveraging our proven real estate strategies, our intuitive and dynamic investor portal, alongside our unparalleled customer experience.Octave and its affiliates seek to deliver above-average returns to their stakeholders by implementing a disciplined investment strategy, developing and maintaining strategic partnerships throughout the commercial real estate industry, and maintaining an alignment of interests with investors.

