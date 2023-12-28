1Voice.AI Telecommunications Unveils Real-Time Global Language Translation Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1Voice, a real-time language translation solution

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a pioneering move towards transcending linguistic boundaries, 1Voice Telecommunications proudly announces the launch of a revolutionary real-time language translation solution, available at . Departing from conventional artificial intelligence (AI) models, this subscription-based platform marks a significant leap in fostering instantaneous communication across 55 languages, achieving an impressive 98% accuracy rate.Breaking away from the constraints of traditional language translation technologies, 1Voice stands as a beacon of innovation, enabling seamless conversations between individuals speaking different native tongues. CEO and visionary behind 1Voice Telecommunications , Simon Wilby, heralds this achievement as a historic milestone in human communication, asserting that the eradication of language barriers will usher in an era of global peace and economic collaboration.The distinguishing factor of 1Voice lies in its commitment to user privacy, guaranteeing the utmost confidentiality of conversations. The service is intricately designed to be user-friendly, ensuring accessibility for a broad demographic. What sets 1Voice apart is its proprietary engine, meticulously developed in-house, affording the company unparalleled control over performance, functionality, and security.Wilby underscores the system's unique architecture, stating, "1Voice prioritizes user safety and security by eschewing reliance on third-party systems like GPUs/H100s to run AI. Our system operates on our proprietary code, guaranteeing 100% data security for our customers."With a mission to dismantle language barriers and foster seamless global communication, 1Voice Telecommunications is poised to redefine the interconnected fabric of the world. This visionary approach to language translation is anticipated to reshape communication dynamics, paving the way for a future where geographical distances are bridged effortlessly.For more information on this groundbreaking innovation, please visit or contact 1Voice Telecommunications at 212-202-0004.Media Contact:

Mark L. Goldman

Goldman McCormick PR, INC

+1 516-639-0988

...