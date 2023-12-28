Lalan Singh Reiterates He Has Not Stepped Down As JD-U Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 28 (IANS) JD-U President Lalan Singh, whose rumoured resignation from the post has been doing the rounds, on Thursday reiterated that he had not stepped down and accused a section of media of "setting a narrative to create confusion".

“I have not resigned from the post of national President of the party. The JD-U is intact and (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar is our undisputed leader. Whatever going in the media is absolutely false," he said.

Nitish Kumar's advisor and chief spokesperson K.C. Tyagi questioned why Lalan Singh would resign from the post.

"Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh have been working together for 48 years now. Leaders use to meet each other but it does not mean he would give resignation. I strongly dismiss the speculation of Lalan Singh's resignation. He has not given resignation," Tyagi said.

Lalan Singh, Nitish Kumar, Tyagi and other MPs, MLA and ministers of Bihar government participated in a party meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. They will also hold the national executive committee meeting on Friday.

