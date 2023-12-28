Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Wrench For Tight Spaces (HBR-2558)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an aircraft mechanic and I needed a better wrench for loosening and tightening nuts and bolts in confined workspaces," said an inventor, from Newton,

N.J., "so I invented the LIMITLESS WRENCH. My design increases efficiency by adding gripping power, leverage and torque."

The patent-pending invention provides a modified wrench for turning and twisting nuts, bolts or fittings in tight spaces. In doing so, it increases leverage and torque. It also eliminates the need to search for the correct size wrench for any task. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features an adjustable and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trade workers, mechanics, do-it-yourself enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-HBR-2558, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp