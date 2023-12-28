(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
The latest market report on the United States Tissue Paper industry offers comprehensive insights into the sector's progress and the emerging trends that are shaping its future. This detailed analysis highlights the directional shift toward greater sustainability practices and the growing influence of e-commerce on consumer buying behavior.
Market Overview
The United States Tissue Paper Market has exhibited resilient growth, fueled by increased hygiene awareness and the convenience of digital shopping. Innovations in product quality and sustainability measures are among the key factors that have attracted environmentally-conscious consumers, subsequently influencing the competition within the market landscape. The report delivers an extensive evaluation of factors driving the market, regional performance, and future opportunities until the year 2028.
Hygiene Awareness and Changing Lifestyles
Rising consumer awareness of health and hygiene has catalyzed market expansion, with particular emphasis on the development of products that cater to this demand. With the COVID-19 pandemic reinforcing the importance of sanitation, the market has experienced a significant upturn in demand for hygienic tissue paper products.
Eco-Friendly Initiatives and Market Competition
Sustainability initiatives have become a differentiating factor for manufacturers within the tissue paper market. The adoption of eco-friendly production processes and materials, along with a focus on recycling, has gained extensive consumer support and helped in gaining a competitive edge.
Impact of E-Commerce
E-commerce's role in the tissue paper market cannot be understated. Convenience and the proliferation of online retail have transformed the purchasing landscape, allowing consumers to access a broad array of tissue paper products effortlessly. Among the extensive coverage of the tissue paper market, the highlights include:
Sustained growth due to increased hygiene awareness and lifestyle changes Enhanced focus on eco-conscious production methods and product offerings The prominent role of e-commerce in shaping consumer purchase patterns Analysis of market trends such as premium product diversification and digital engagement strategies
Regional Market Dynamics
The report covers an in-depth regional analysis with specific insights into the market trends and performances in various areas of the United States. The southern region, recognized for its critical role in raw material production and significant consumer base, is highlighted for its contribution to the industry's strength.
Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook
As the industry continues to thrive, the United States Tissue Paper Market report provides a peek into the competitive dynamics, including detailed profiles of major players. It encapsulates the strategic efforts of industry leaders in research and development and marketing initiatives that are essential to sustaining and growing their market presence. The forward-look into the market's prospects suggests a continued trajectory of growth, with product innovation and sustainability at its core.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Forecast
3.3. Key Regions
3.4. Key Segments
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.2. Challenges Faced Post Purchase
4.3. Brand Awareness
5. United States Tissue Paper Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product Market Share Analysis (Toilet Paper, Kitchen Towel, Facial Tissues, Napkins, and Others (Wipes, Decorative Tissue, etc.))
5.2.2. By End User Market Share Analysis (Residential, Hospital, Food and Beverage Industry, and Others (Malls and Multiplex, Schools, Colleges, etc.))
5.2.3. By Sales Channel Market Share Analysis (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Pharmacy/Drug Stores, Online, and Others (Direct Sellers, General Merchandised Retailers, etc.))
5.2.4. By Regional Market Share Analysis
5.2.5. By Top 5 Companies Market Share Analysis, Others (2022)
5.3. United States Tissue Paper Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment
6. United States Toilet Paper Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
7. United States Kitchen Towel Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
8. United States Facial Tissues Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
9. United States Napkins Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
10. Market Dynamics
11. Impact of COVID-19 on United States Tissue Paper Market
11.1. Impact Assessment Model
11.1.1. Key Segments Impacted
11.1.2. Key Regions Impacted
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Porter's Five Forces Model
14. SWOT Analysis
15. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
16. United States Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Company Profiles
Kimberly-Clark Corporation The Procter & Gamble Company Cascades Inc. Clearwater Paper Corporation INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY Essity Aktiebolag (publ) Sofidel America Corp. Von Drehle Corporation First Quality Tissue LLC OASIS TISSUE, LLC
18. Strategic Recommendations
18.1. Key Focus Areas
18.2. Target Product
18.3. Target Sales Channel
