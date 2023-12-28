(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"United States Tissue Paper Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest market report on the United States Tissue Paper industry offers comprehensive insights into the sector's progress and the emerging trends that are shaping its future. This detailed analysis highlights the directional shift toward greater sustainability practices and the growing influence of e-commerce on consumer buying behavior.

Market Overview

The United States Tissue Paper Market has exhibited resilient growth, fueled by increased hygiene awareness and the convenience of digital shopping. Innovations in product quality and sustainability measures are among the key factors that have attracted environmentally-conscious consumers, subsequently influencing the competition within the market landscape. The report delivers an extensive evaluation of factors driving the market, regional performance, and future opportunities until the year 2028.

Hygiene Awareness and Changing Lifestyles

Rising consumer awareness of health and hygiene has catalyzed market expansion, with particular emphasis on the development of products that cater to this demand. With the COVID-19 pandemic reinforcing the importance of sanitation, the market has experienced a significant upturn in demand for hygienic tissue paper products.

Eco-Friendly Initiatives and Market Competition

Sustainability initiatives have become a differentiating factor for manufacturers within the tissue paper market. The adoption of eco-friendly production processes and materials, along with a focus on recycling, has gained extensive consumer support and helped in gaining a competitive edge.

Impact of E-Commerce

E-commerce's role in the tissue paper market cannot be understated. Convenience and the proliferation of online retail have transformed the purchasing landscape, allowing consumers to access a broad array of tissue paper products effortlessly. Among the extensive coverage of the tissue paper market, the highlights include:



Sustained growth due to increased hygiene awareness and lifestyle changes

Enhanced focus on eco-conscious production methods and product offerings

The prominent role of e-commerce in shaping consumer purchase patterns Analysis of market trends such as premium product diversification and digital engagement strategies

Regional Market Dynamics

The report covers an in-depth regional analysis with specific insights into the market trends and performances in various areas of the United States. The southern region, recognized for its critical role in raw material production and significant consumer base, is highlighted for its contribution to the industry's strength.

Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

As the industry continues to thrive, the United States Tissue Paper Market report provides a peek into the competitive dynamics, including detailed profiles of major players. It encapsulates the strategic efforts of industry leaders in research and development and marketing initiatives that are essential to sustaining and growing their market presence. The forward-look into the market's prospects suggests a continued trajectory of growth, with product innovation and sustainability at its core.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Forecast

3.3. Key Regions

3.4. Key Segments

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Challenges Faced Post Purchase

4.3. Brand Awareness

5. United States Tissue Paper Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Market Share Analysis (Toilet Paper, Kitchen Towel, Facial Tissues, Napkins, and Others (Wipes, Decorative Tissue, etc.))

5.2.2. By End User Market Share Analysis (Residential, Hospital, Food and Beverage Industry, and Others (Malls and Multiplex, Schools, Colleges, etc.))

5.2.3. By Sales Channel Market Share Analysis (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Pharmacy/Drug Stores, Online, and Others (Direct Sellers, General Merchandised Retailers, etc.))

5.2.4. By Regional Market Share Analysis

5.2.5. By Top 5 Companies Market Share Analysis, Others (2022)

5.3. United States Tissue Paper Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

6. United States Toilet Paper Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

7. United States Kitchen Towel Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

8. United States Facial Tissues Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

9. United States Napkins Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

10. Market Dynamics

11. Impact of COVID-19 on United States Tissue Paper Market

11.1. Impact Assessment Model

11.1.1. Key Segments Impacted

11.1.2. Key Regions Impacted

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Porter's Five Forces Model

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

16. United States Economic Profile

17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Company Profiles



Kimberly-Clark Corporation

The Procter & Gamble Company

Cascades Inc.

Clearwater Paper Corporation

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Sofidel America Corp.

Von Drehle Corporation

First Quality Tissue LLC OASIS TISSUE, LLC

18. Strategic Recommendations

18.1. Key Focus Areas

18.2. Target Product

18.3. Target Sales Channel

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets