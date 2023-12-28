Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Line Of Specialty Hot Dog Buns (MBQ-355)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a line of specialty buns that would offer an easier way to prepare and consume hot dogs," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the V- ROLL. My design could make eating hot dogs more enjoyable at picnics, barbecues, ballparks, amusement parks and other venues."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved line of buns for hot dogs. In doing so, it helps to contain the meat, condiments, and/or toppings. As a result, it helps to prevent spills and messes and it enhances taste. The invention features a simple and effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

