Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory For Stove Tops Or Cook Tops (MBQ-369)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to protect the stove top or cook top from a build-up of splatters and cooking grease," said an inventor, from

Melville, N.Y., "so I invented CARL'S EASY CLEAN. My design eliminates the hassle and time associated with cleaning and scrubbing stove tops with harsh chemicals."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect the entire stove top or cook top from stains, grease splatters, and food buildup. In doing so, it allows for easy cleanup after cooking. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-MBQ-369, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp