Global Nuclear Electricity Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Nuclear Electricity Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Nuclear Electricity Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the nuclear electricity market size is predicted to reach $278.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The growth in the nuclear electricity market is due to the growing demand for electricity. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest nuclear electricity market share . Major players in the nuclear electricity market include Electricize de France S.A., Exelon Corporation, Duke Energy Corporation, Enel SpA, NextEra Energy Inc., State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

Nuclear Electricity Market Segments

.By Reactor Type: Pressurized Water Reactors (PWR), Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR), Pressurized Heavy-Water Reactor (PHWR), Boiling Water Reactor (BWR), Light Water Graphite Reactor (LWGR), Gas-Cooled Reactor (GCR)

.By Technology: Generation I, Generation II, Generation III, and Generation IV

.By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

.By Geography: The global nuclear electricity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nuclear electricity refers to a clean and efficient way of boiling water to make steam, which turns turbines to produce electricity. The heat produced in the nuclear power reactor core during nuclear fission is used to boil water into steam, which converts the blades of a steam turbine. As the turbine blades turn, they drive generators that produce electricity.

The main types of reactors in nuclear power generation are pressurized water reactors (PWR), fast breeder reactors (FBR), pressurized heavy-water reactors (PHWR), boiling water reactors (BWR), light water graphite reactors (LWGR), and gas-cooled reactors (GCR). The pressurized water reactor (PWR) is a form of nuclear reactor that generates energy while also propelling nuclear submarines and navy vessels. The different technologies include generation I, generation ii, generation III, and generation IV and are used by various sectors such as residential, commercial, and industrial.

